HiSilicon Kirin 659
HiSilicon Kirin 659 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2017, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.
CPU Performance
21
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
43
NanoReview Score
31
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 659
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei Honor 9 Lite
|-
|2. Huawei P20 Lite
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
Comparison with competitors
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710