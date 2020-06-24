HiSilicon Kirin 710A
HiSilicon Kirin 710A – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 24, 2020, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.
CPU Performance
29
Gaming Performance
19
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
34
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
162918
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 710A
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei Honor 10X Lite
|162878
|2. Huawei P Smart 2021
|158962
|3. Huawei Honor 9C
|157016
|4. Huawei Honor Play 4T
|156001
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range