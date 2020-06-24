Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 710A: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 710A

HiSilicon Kirin 710A – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 24, 2020, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
29
Gaming Performance
19
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
34

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
162918

Smartphones

Phones with Kirin 710AAnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Honor 10X Lite162878
2. Huawei P Smart 2021158962
3. Huawei Honor 9C157016
4. Huawei Honor Play 4T156001

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 710A SoC with Mali-G51 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers
TDP 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 64
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020
Class Mid range

Comments

