HiSilicon Kirin 9000
HiSilicon Kirin 9000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A77 at 3130 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A77 at 2540 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2050 MHz.
CPU Performance
89
Gaming Performance
80
Battery life
91
NanoReview Score
87
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
688919
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 9000
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei Mate 40 Pro
|540400
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Cores
|24
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
