HiSilicon Kirin 9000

HiSilicon Kirin 9000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A77 at 3130 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A77 at 2540 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2050 MHz.

CPU Performance
89
Gaming Performance
80
Battery life
91
NanoReview Score
87

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
688919

Smartphones

Phones with Kirin 9000AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Mate 40 Pro540400

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 9000 SoC with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 2
Cores 24
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2020
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

