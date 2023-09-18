Kirin 9000S vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (with Maleoon 910 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
58
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
75
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2620 MHz)
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|279677
|242171
|GPU
|200982
|315801
|Memory
|225491
|155272
|UX
|194615
|188275
|Total score
|898955
|893627
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1216
Kirin 9000 +4%
1262
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000S +3%
3588
3482
|Asset compression
|155.1 MB/sec
|146.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|117.7 pages/sec
|90.8 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|113.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|65.7 images/sec
|71.8 images/sec
|HDR
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|98.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.94 images/sec
|11.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|44.8 images/sec
|29.7 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
|4.01 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|36 FPS
|Score
|-
|6062
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000S and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2620 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|SMIC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Maleoon 910
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Maleoon
|Valhall 2nd gen
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|759 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|24
|Shading units
|-
|64
|Total shaders
|-
|1536
|FLOPS
|-
|2331.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2023
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
