Kirin 9000S vs Kirin 9000

Kirin 9000S
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000S
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (with Maleoon 910 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2620 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 9000S
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 9000S +1%
898955
Kirin 9000
893627
CPU 279677 242171
GPU 200982 315801
Memory 225491 155272
UX 194615 188275
Total score 898955 893627
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 9000S
1216
Kirin 9000 +4%
1262
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000S +3%
3588
Kirin 9000
3482
Asset compression 155.1 MB/sec 146.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 117.7 pages/sec 90.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 128.8 Mpixels/sec 113.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 65.7 images/sec 71.8 images/sec
HDR 107.2 Mpixels/sec 98.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.94 images/sec 11.8 images/sec
Photo processing 44.8 images/sec 29.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.84 Mpixels/sec 4.01 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Kirin 9000S
1453
Kirin 9000 +422%
7580
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Score - 6062

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000S and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2620 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W
Manufacturing SMIC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Maleoon 910 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Maleoon Valhall 2nd gen
GPU frequency 750 MHz 759 MHz
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 64
Total shaders - 1536
FLOPS - 2331.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.3
OpenCL version - 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 4600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2023 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (42.9%)
16 (57.1%)
Total votes: 28

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000S, or ask any questions
Avatar
slayer 18 September 2023 16:30
9000s is not based on tsmc.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 19 September 2023 09:04
Thank you for the information, we will definitely look into the processor specifications.
0 Reply
