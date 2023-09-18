HiSilicon Kirin 9000S

HiSilicon Kirin 9000S – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 29, 2023, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2620 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2150 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1530 MHz.