HiSilicon Kirin 9000S

HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • GPU: Maleoon 910
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2620 MHz
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 29, 2023, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2620 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2150 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1530 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
60
Gaming Performance
58
Battery life
70
NanoReview Score
64

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
898955
CPU 279677
GPU 200982
Memory 225491
UX 194615
Total score 898955
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1216
Multi-Core Score
3588
Asset compression 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 65.7 images/sec
HDR 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
1453
Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Kirin 9000SAnTuTu v10
1. Huawei Mate 60898955
2. Huawei Mate 60 Pro770224
3. Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 9000S SoC with Maleoon 910 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 2620 MHz
Process 7 nanometers
TDP 7 W
Manufacturing SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Maleoon 910
Architecture Maleoon
GPU frequency 750 MHz

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2023
Class Flagship

Comments

Avatar
Hsu 18 September 2023 00:29
This chip was made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Crop (SMIC) not TSMC.
+10 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 19 September 2023 09:19
Of course, we will check the information and make changes if necessary. Thank you for your comment.
+2 Reply
