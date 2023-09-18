HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- GPU: Maleoon 910
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2620 MHz
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 29, 2023, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2620 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2150 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1530 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
60
Gaming Performance
58
Battery life
70
NanoReview Score
64
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
898955
|CPU
|279677
|GPU
|200982
|Memory
|225491
|UX
|194615
|Total score
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1216
Multi-Core Score
3588
|Asset compression
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
1453
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 9000S
|AnTuTu v10
|1. Huawei Mate 60
|898955
|2. Huawei Mate 60 Pro
|770224
|3. Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Kirin 9000S SoC with Maleoon 910 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2620 MHz
|Process
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2023
|Class
|Flagship