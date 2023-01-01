Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Kirin 9000S – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1493K vs 898K
  • Supports 45% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 44 GB/s)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2620 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +66%
1493565
Kirin 9000S
898955
CPU 387844 279677
GPU 587109 200982
Memory 275831 225491
UX 252948 194615
Total score 1493565 898955
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 210 MB/sec 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 153.9 pages/sec 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 153.3 Mpixels/sec 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 128.6 images/sec 65.7 images/sec
HDR 159.7 Mpixels/sec 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 17.1 images/sec 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 51.9 images/sec 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.92 Mpixels/sec 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Score 12344 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 90 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 118 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6.3 W 7 W
Manufacturing TSMC SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Maleoon 910
Architecture Adreno 700 Maleoon
GPU frequency 680 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 1280 -
Total shaders 2560 -
FLOPS 3481.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 64 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 August 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000S and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
