Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Kirin 9000S
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1493K vs 898K
- Supports 45% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 44 GB/s)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2620 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Announced 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|387844
|279677
|GPU
|587109
|200982
|Memory
|275831
|225491
|UX
|252948
|194615
|Total score
|1493565
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +63%
1982
1216
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +47%
5291
3588
|Asset compression
|210 MB/sec
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|153.9 pages/sec
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|153.3 Mpixels/sec
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|128.6 images/sec
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|159.7 Mpixels/sec
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|17.1 images/sec
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|51.9 images/sec
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|5.92 Mpixels/sec
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Score
|12344
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|90 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|118 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Kirin 9000S
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2620 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|6.3 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|1280
|-
|Total shaders
|2560
|-
|FLOPS
|3481.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|August 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
22 (71%)
9 (29%)
Total votes: 31