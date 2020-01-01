Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 800: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 800

MediaTek Dimensity 800 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 26, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A76 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
53
Gaming Performance
38
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
53

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
321314

Smartphones

Phones with Dimensity 800AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Honor 30 Lite322589
2. Huawei Honor X10 Max322466

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 800 SoC with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 4
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comparison with competitors

