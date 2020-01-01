MediaTek MT6737
MediaTek MT6737 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2016, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1300 MHz.
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6737
|Official page
