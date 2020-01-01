Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > MediaTek MT6737: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek MT6737

MediaTek MT6737 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2016, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1300 MHz.

CPU Performance
10
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
28
NanoReview Score
19

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435

Smartphones

Phones with MediaTek MT6737AnTuTu v8
1. Motorola Moto E4 Plus-
2. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime-
3. Huawei Y3 (2017)-
4. Huawei Y5 (2017)-
5. ASUS ZenFone 3 Max-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the MediaTek MT6737 SoC with Mali-T720 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4
Frequency 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 500-650 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 640 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS

Info

Announced January 2016
Class Mid range
Model number MT6737
Official page MediaTek MT6737 official site

