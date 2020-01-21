Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 460: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 21, 2020, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 240 Gold at 1800 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 240 Silver at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
22
Battery life
67
NanoReview Score
36

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149818

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 460 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
Process 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600
Number of ALUs 128
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020
Class Low end
Model number SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

