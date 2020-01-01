Samsung Exynos 7885
Samsung Exynos 7885 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2018, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.
CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
16
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
30
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7885
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
|141835
|2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
|140547
|3. Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
