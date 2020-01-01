Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7885: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7885 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2018, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
26
Gaming Performance
16
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
30

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 7885AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)141835
2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)140547
3. Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7885 SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

