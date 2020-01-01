AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +13%
428
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +11%
3063
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
2422
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
14215
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
1065
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
5843
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|229 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
