We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 2600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +11%
3063
Ryzen 5 2600
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
2422
Ryzen 5 2600
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
14215
Ryzen 5 2600
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
5843
Ryzen 5 2600
5550

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 September 11, 2018
Launch price 229 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 2600X?
