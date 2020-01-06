AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3163
Ryzen 7 4800H +24%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2618
Ryzen 7 4800H +2%
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17370
Ryzen 7 4800H +14%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
702
Ryzen 7 4800H +67%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4809
Ryzen 7 4800H +46%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
