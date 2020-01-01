Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 7 4800U +5%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Ryzen 7 4800U +101%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Ryzen 7 4800U +3%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Ryzen 7 4800U +90%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +71%
1203
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Ryzen 7 4800U +18%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
