Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7745HX or Ryzen 5 7645HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs Ryzen 5 7645HX

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7645HX and 7745HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +19%
17733
Ryzen 5 7645HX
14930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7745HX +17%
12019
Ryzen 5 7645HX
10247
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX and Ryzen 5 7645HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket FL1 FL1
TDP 45-75 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7645HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 7 7745HX
3. AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX and Ryzen 7 7745HX
4. Intel Core i5 13500HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 5 7645HX
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX and Ryzen 5 7645HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX or Ryzen 7 7745HX?
EnglishРусский