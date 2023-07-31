AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 7 7745HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7745HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
- Has 16384 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1664
Ryzen 7 7745HX +9%
1822
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16704
Ryzen 7 7745HX +10%
18431
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1882
Ryzen 7 7745HX +7%
2019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +5%
13679
13042
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Socket
|FP8
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|12
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
