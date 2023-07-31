Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 7 7745HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 7 7745HX

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7745HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7745HX and 7840HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • Has 16384 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS
16704
Ryzen 7 7745HX +10%
18431
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +5%
13679
Ryzen 7 7745HX
13042
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 7 7745HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 25 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-54 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Socket FP8 FL1
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX or Ryzen 7 7840HS?
Avatar
seunggi 31 July 2023 14:12
This average operating temperature will be much lower than 7840 hs. So 7745hx is hard to choose. Especially since it's a laptop.
0 Reply
Avatar
Juci 09 July 2023 18:27
I'm not quite sure about the purpose of the 7745HX. It seems to be redundant when compared to the 7840HS, except that the latter at least possesses a highly capable integrated GPU. For some reason, the 7745HX opts for the 610m, which doesn't seem to add much value.
0 Reply
