AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX vs Ryzen 7 7745HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +3%
1841
1786
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +40%
24772
17733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +3%
1858
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +41%
16936
12019
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|FL1
|TDP
|55-75 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
