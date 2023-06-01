Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1667
Ryzen 9 7945HX +9%
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15056
Ryzen 9 7945HX +65%
24799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +7%
1993
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14873
Ryzen 9 7945HX +14%
16998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|30 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|128
|TMUs
|304
|8
|ROPs
|152
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
