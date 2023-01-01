Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +13%
1642
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6636
Ryzen 5 7530U +41%
9380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3311
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +6%
1581
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6342
Ryzen 5 7530U +4%
6592
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
4 (28.6%)
10 (71.4%)
Total votes: 14