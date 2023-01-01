Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 7 7730U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7730U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +14%
1642
Ryzen 7 7730U
1446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6636
Ryzen 7 7730U +56%
10354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6342
Ryzen 7 7730U +18%
7473
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 7730U
3. Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 7735U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 1235U
7. Intel Core i5 1240P vs i5 1235U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
9. Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1235U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский