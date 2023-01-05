AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

Ryzen 5 7530U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).