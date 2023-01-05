AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 15 W
- Transistor size: 7 nm
Ryzen 5 7530U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6592
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20