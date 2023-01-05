Home > Ryzen 5 7530U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

  • Cores: 6
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 7 nm
Ryzen 5 7530U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6592
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 5, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm
Socket FP6
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

