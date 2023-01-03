Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1240P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Has 2 more physical cores
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +15%
1732
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7398
Core i5 1240P +27%
9376
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +7%
3509
3281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17082
Core i5 1240P +2%
17407
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +7%
1713
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7563
Core i5 1240P +5%
7929
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|i5-1240P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|64 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
11 (33.3%)
22 (66.7%)
Total votes: 33