Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1240P VS Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 1240P We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1240P and 12500H Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 1240P

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-P Model number i5-12500H i5-1240P Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 17x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 35-45 W 28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 640 640 TMUs 40 40 ROPs 20 20 Execution Units 80 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500H 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 1240P 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20