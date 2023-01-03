Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1471 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +20%
1732
1445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7398
Ryzen 7 7730U +40%
10349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +16%
1713
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +2%
7563
7440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
