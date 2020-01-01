Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8300H or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 8300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +11%
2333
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +86%
3439
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-8300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 8300H?
