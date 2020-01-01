Home > Core i5 8300H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 8300H

Intel Core i5 8300H

Core i5 8300H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 8300H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439

Specifications

Core i5 8300H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8300H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 8300H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский