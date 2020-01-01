Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 9400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Core i5 9400 +1%
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9470
9469
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +4%
1070
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4317
Core i5 9400 +14%
4938
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|212 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-9400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 9400