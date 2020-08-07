Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 1065G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1570
Ryzen 7 4700U +71%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
9157
Ryzen 7 4700U +54%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1203
Ryzen 7 4700U
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
13 (6.2%)
196 (93.8%)
Total votes: 209

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
Boy Andika Simbolon 07 August 2020 14:47
Actually, until last night I still thought Inter Processor is superior over AMD but after watched Youtube and read some article including this one, those all just opened my eyes. but now I am confused which laptop should I pick up? I am looking for convertible laptop with this Ryzen 4700U processor please help to suggest me
+51 Reply
LENOVO 82DQ 08 August 2020 19:37
the lenovo 82dq has this ryzen, and is at a good price
+6 Reply
Convertible Laptops 09 August 2020 06:23
I've been looking at convertible laptops. The two that seem to have Ryzen 4700U processors are the Lenovo Flex and HP Envy x360.
+6 Reply
Ari 09 August 2020 22:03
I am waiting for my HP Envy x360 15 inch with Ryzen 4700u. Convertible, sceen multi touch and stylus.
0 Reply
Ryan 10 August 2020 07:07
I just picked up the HP Envy with the i7 1065G7 and i really like it nut i am thinking the same. Never realized how good the AMD was. I personally think both are really good and this i7 isnt trash by any means.
+2 Reply
Balwan 14 October 2020 12:16
Asus vivobook ultra 15
0 Reply
Abdul 11 August 2020 03:51
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has it do u recommend me to buy it
0 Reply
EnglishРусский