AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1192 vs 700 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2680
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13909
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +69%
1193
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +57%
6339
4037
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
