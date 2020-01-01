Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
370
Core i7 10610U +19%
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +1%
1309
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2263
Core i7 10610U +14%
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Core i7 10610U +12%
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 10610U +16%
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
Core i7 10610U +14%
3772
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8650U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8650U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 8650U vs Core i7 8565U
- Core i7 8650U vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 8650U vs Core i5 1035G4
- Core i7 10610U vs Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10610U vs Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 10610U vs Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10610U vs Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 10610U vs Core i5 10310U