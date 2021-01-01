Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 8650U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 1.9 GHz i7 8650U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 934 vs 786 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +27%
467
367
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +10%
1446
1320
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8665U +3%
2295
2219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +1%
6596
6537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Core i7 8650U +19%
943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2520
Core i7 8650U +25%
3157
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|409 USD
|409 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|i7-8650U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
