Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8665U or Core i7 8650U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 8650U

Intel Core i7 8665U
VS
Intel Core i7 8650U
Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i7 8650U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8665U against the 1.9 GHz i7 8650U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8650U and 8665U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 934 vs 786 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U +10%
1446
Core i7 8650U
1320
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8665U
2520
Core i7 8650U +25%
3157

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8665U and i7 8650U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 August 21, 2017
Launch price 409 USD 409 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-8665U i7-8650U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page Intel Core i7 8650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 1165G7
3. Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 10510U
4. Intel Core i7 8665U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Intel Core i7 8665U vs i7 8550U
6. Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 1065G7
7. Intel Core i7 8650U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
8. Intel Core i7 8650U vs i5 8250U
9. Intel Core i7 8650U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
10. Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 8550U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8650U or i7 8665U?
EnglishРусский