Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 16 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +5%
2270
2160
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +72%
39536
23024
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +1%
2288
2255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +48%
24268
16345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
