AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Ryzen 3 3200G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G and Ryzen 3 3200G