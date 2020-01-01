Home > Ryzen 3 3200G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Ryzen 3 3200G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2933

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 30, 2019
Launch price 99 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

