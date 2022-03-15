AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1112 vs 897 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
1170
940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +115%
7107
3301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +37%
3018
2196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +172%
19439
7135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
1108
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +79%
5455
3040
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Picasso
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
