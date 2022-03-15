Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 3 3200G

AMD Ryzen 5 5500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 5500
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1112 vs 897 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
1170
Ryzen 3 3200G
940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +115%
7107
Ryzen 3 3200G
3301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +37%
3018
Ryzen 3 3200G
2196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +172%
19439
Ryzen 3 3200G
7135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
1108
Ryzen 3 3200G
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +79%
5455
Ryzen 3 3200G
3040
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Picasso
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 5 5500?
