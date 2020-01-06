Home > Ryzen 3 3250U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Ryzen 3 3250U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP5 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 3.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1547

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 6, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Zen+
Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 12-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

