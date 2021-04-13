Home > Ryzen 3 5300G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Ryzen 3 5300G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4989

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 13, 2021
Launch price 150 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 8
TGP 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24

