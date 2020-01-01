AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Ryzen 5 1600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2627
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5312
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20