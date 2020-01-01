Home > Ryzen 5 1600: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Ryzen 5 1600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2627
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5312

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 11, 2017
Launch price 219 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

