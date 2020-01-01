Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +15%
400
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +19%
2450
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9372
Ryzen 5 1600 +31%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +8%
1020
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5038
Ryzen 5 1600 +3%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
