AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Ryzen 7 5800 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3492
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27588

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 12, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 65°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

