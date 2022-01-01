Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1445
Ryzen 7 5800 +9%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9340
Ryzen 7 5800 +52%
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
3120
Ryzen 7 5800 +9%
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
20865
Ryzen 7 5800 +24%
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +3%
1670
Ryzen 7 5800
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +4%
9683
Ryzen 7 5800
9335
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Intel Core i7 11700?
