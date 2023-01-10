Home > Ryzen 7 7800X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Ryzen 7 7800X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 40 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22378
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16131

Specifications

Ryzen 7 7800X technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 10, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

