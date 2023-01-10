AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +1%
1956
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +48%
22402
15157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2080
Ryzen 5 7600X +3%
2136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X +41%
16159
11430
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
