AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8162

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 16, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

