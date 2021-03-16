AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8162
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12