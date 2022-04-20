AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1376 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +14%
1618
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +64%
14276
8704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +11%
3451
3113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +37%
24396
17767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +12%
1544
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +28%
7588
5907
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne U
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
