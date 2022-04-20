AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5850U and 6850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1376 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 15 vs 28 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 20, 2022 March 16, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Cezanne U Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 19x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 15-28 W 15 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12