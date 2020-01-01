AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Ryzen 9 3900X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12300
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
