AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1300 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +14%
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +26%
18590
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
2704
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +42%
32446
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +26%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +9%
12225
11209
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
