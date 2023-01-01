Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 7800X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 4.4 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2250 vs 1327 points
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
18512
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +23%
22782
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
12006
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +35%
16250
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 8
P-Threads 24 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 44x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 3.8 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket AM4 AM5
TDP 105 W 120 W
Peak temperature 95°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 9 3900X?
