AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Ryzen 9 5900 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38817
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20