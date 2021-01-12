Home > Ryzen 9 5900: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Ryzen 9 5900 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38817

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 12, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

