AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
67
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
92
75
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2144 vs 1715 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +25%
2158
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +33%
17550
13209
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1