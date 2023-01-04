AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Cores: 12
- L3 cache: 128MB (shared)
- TDP: 120 W
- Transistor size: 5 nm
Ryzen 9 7900X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 128 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
33247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
24303
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|P-Threads
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|44x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24