AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14447

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 14, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128

