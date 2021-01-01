AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128